County’s shining stars

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, announced on Friday the United States Service Academy nominations for the 6th Congressional district.

Among them were two students from Lawrence County, Camryn Miller, of Rock Hill High School, and Quay Harrison, of Ironton High School.

They were among 22 named from the district, which covers 18 counties.

“It is truly an honor to announce the nomination of some outstanding young Ohioans to our United States Military Service Academies,” Johnson said in a news release. “This interview process left me with a great feeling of optimism for America’s future.”

Johnson said the candidates gave him confidence in the next generation of military leadership.

“Too often, we hear or read negative stories in the news, but the commitment and patriotism demonstrated by these young men and women is something that should fill us all with hope,” he said. “I thank all those who went through the rigorous application process, and wish these young, future leaders the best as they continue through the final stages of the appointment process. Regardless, I believe they have a very bright future ahead.”

We at The Tribune join Johnson in congratulating Miller and Harrison and have faith they will make the most of this opportunity.