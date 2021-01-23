expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose

LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

By Staff Reports

Published 1:57 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

COLUMBUS — In December, 13,735 new business filings were filed to the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division.

With the 2020 numbers now final, Ohioans have created a new record of 171,073 new business filings, surpassing 2019’s record of 130,621 new business filings. 

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” LaRose said. “Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is — Ohio entrepreneurs are.”

LaRose said entrepreneuers are “doing what they do best.”

“Finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done,” he said.

Last month’s new filings are a 51 percent increase from December 2019’s number of 9,071 new filings. Overall, total new business filings were 31 percent higher in 2020, as compared to the previous record in 2019.

LaRose’s office said those looking to start a new business can take advantage of quick and easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

More News

County’s shining stars

LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

Memory Lane – 1/23/2021

Girders going into place on Russell viaduct project

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the closing of Pick’n Save, there are petitions circulating online calling for another national grocery chain to open in Ironton. Where do you go for the majority of your grocery shopping?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business