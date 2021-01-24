expand
January 24, 2021

Panthers lose shootout with Bulldogs, 82-71

By Jim Walker

Published 1:51 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SUMMIT, Ky. — The Chesapeake Panthers might need to stock up on some vitamin E.
The Panthers seemed to forget what they were supposed to do in an 82-71 loss to the Lawrence County Bulldogs at the Boyd County Roundball Classic Saturday afternoon.
Lawrence County led the Panthers just 35-31 at the half but the Bulldogs used a full-court press to start the second half and went on a 15-3 run.
Panthers’ coach Ryan Davis said his team’s response to the press was baffling.
“We run a 2-2-1 press breaker. It should have been nothing new,” Davis said. “We froze and gave up a 12-point swing and we didn’t have enough energy to get ourselves back in it.”
Cody Maynard hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Trenton Adkins added 6 points and Lawrence County took a 60-41 lead.
But the Panthers remembered how to score in the fourth quarter as the put up 30 points.
Levi Blankenship and Nathan Cox each hit a 3-pointer and score 6 points apiece, Ben Bragg had 4 points and J.D. Daniels scored all 7 of his points but the Bulldogs were 11-of-11 at the foul line to fight off any comeback hopes.
The Bulldogs were 28-of-31 from the foul line for the game and the Panthers were 11-of-15 providing the difference in the outcome.
Chesapeake (6-6) had four players in double figures as Blankenship scored 15, Bragg 13, Caleb Schneider 11 and Cox 10.
Maynard poured in 35 points as he went 13-for-13 at the foul line. Adkins scored 21 while Baden Gillespie and Will Lafferty scored 10 each for the Bulldogs (4-2).
Chesapeake 13 18 10 30 = 71
Lawrence Co. 20 15 25 22 = 82
CHESAPEAKE (6-6): Caleb Schneider 1 3 0-1 11, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-0 0, Nathan Cox 4 0 2-2 10, Levi Blankenship 2 3 2-4 15, Dannie Maynard 2 0 0-0 4, Ben Bragg 5 0 3-4 13, J.D. Daniels 2 1 0-0 7, Carter Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Devon Bellomy 2 0 4-4 8, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Lemley 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26-58 11-15 71. 3-pt goals: 8-22. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
LAWRENCE COUNTY (4-2): Cody Maynard 5 4 13-13 35, Baden Gillespie 2 0 6-7 10, Trenton Adkins 10 0 1-2 21, Zack Holt 0 0 1-2 1, Logan Ratliff 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Gillespie 1 0 3-3 5, Will Lafferty 3 0 4-4 10, Brody Diamond 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-54 28-31 82. 3-pt goals: 4-17. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

