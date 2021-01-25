Kentucky State Police seek help to identify man’s body found at Greenup Dam

GREENUP, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man’s body found at the Greenup Locks and Dam over the weekend.

The body is that of a middle-aged white male, but when he was recovered from the Ohio River by the Lloyd and South Shore fire departments, he had no identification on him. There are no identifying scars, marks or tattoos seen on the body.

“Criminal activity has not been ruled out at this time, however no further information is available,” the KSP wrote on their Facebook post.

If you know of a missing man, you can contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.