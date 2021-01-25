expand
January 25, 2021

King’s Daughters to purchase former Bellefonte Pavilion

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

King’s Daughters Health System has agreed to purchase the former Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell. The property, which was donated to Greenup County by Bon Secours Mercy Health System, was declared surplus in December and put up for sale via sealed bid.

King’s Daughters will purchase the property for $3 million.

Over the coming year, King’s Daughters will move about 300 jobs to the new King’s Daughters Pavilion from the King’s Daughters Medical Center campus. This will permit expansion of clinical services at KDMC, resulting in about 150 new jobs, said Kristie Whitlatch, president and CEO of King’s Daughters.

“This is an incredibly positive development for King’s Daughters, for Greenup County, and for people throughout the region,” she said, “as it will allow us to expand clinical services at KDMC and increase employment opportunities in Greenup County, two things that are very important to the health of our communities.”

“King’s Daughters has been such a tremendous supporter of Greenup County over the years, especially over the past 12 months or so,” said Greenup County Judge Executive Bobby Carpenter. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Pavilion and to see life brought back to this facility. This is a very positive outcome for Greenup County and all who live and work here,” he added.

The Pavilion building previously served as administrative offices for Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

