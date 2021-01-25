expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Patrick Murphy Sr.

By Obituaries

Published 3:11 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Patrick Murphy Sr.

June 30, 1949–Jan. 21, 2021

 

Patrick Murphy Sr., 71, of Clarksville, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

His wife, Emma Abrams Murphy, survives. They were married Dec. 24, 1970.

He was born June 30, 1949, in Lawrence County, son of the late George and Senia Campbell Murphy.

Mr. Murphy was currently employed by R&L Carriers, in Wilmington, where he had worked as a truck driver for 28 years.

He enjoyed participating in turkey shoots, deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Murphy is survived by two daughters, Rana Murphy Pollard, of Clarksville, and Denise (William) Broyles, of Clarksville; a son, Patrick (Stephanie) Murphy Jr., of Clarksville; four brothers, Raymond Murphy, of Wilmington, Troy (Jean) Murphy, of Hillsboro, Dave (Teresa) Murphy, of Haverhill, and Jeffrey Murphy, of Florida; and five grandchildren, Austin Murphy, Ashley Murphy, Aidan Sharrett, Jacob Wical and Abel Broyles.

In addition to his parents, six brothers and four sisters are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington. A funeral service with Mike Farley officiating, will be held at 1: p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Clarksville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

More News

Patrick Murphy Sr.

Johnson weighing run for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Portman

Portman will not run for re-election in 2022

King’s Daughters to purchase former Bellefonte Pavilion

News

Johnson weighing run for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Portman

News

Portman will not run for re-election in 2022

News

King’s Daughters to purchase former Bellefonte Pavilion

News

Kentucky State Police seek help to identify man’s body found at Greenup Dam

Education

ACTC ranks among top colleges for associate’s degrees

News

Ohio to spend $50M on 2M home coronavirus tests

Education

Ohio U to have virtual career, internship fair

News

Brown calling for applicants to fill U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal vacancies in Ohio’s Southern District

News

Portman commends those who defended U.S. Capitol, ceremony

News

LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

News

Girders going into place on Russell viaduct project

News

Local nurse administers vaccine

News

Child advocates: Ohio state foster plan illegal, inadequate

News

Arts & Culture: Tai Newman

News

Optometrist set to move into strip mall: LEDC, Port Authority host January meetings

News

Morning Pointe celebrates ‘striking out’ COVID-19

News

AG Yost asks congress for safe harbor while Ohio investigates unemployment fraud

News

Fayette Township Trustees special meeting Friday

Education

ACTC names students to president’s list

News

Former Marshal University multicultural VP dies at 89

News

Dems choose first female chair, first Black executive director

News

Biden takes the helm as U.S. president

News

Brown, Portman, Johnson react to inauguration of President Biden

News

ODH suspends provider after COVID-19 vaccines found unusable