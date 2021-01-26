expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Carla Doyle

By Obituaries

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Carla Doyle

Carla Jean Doyle, 76, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, John Doyle.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 9:30–10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Even in the digital age, trading cards collect fans

State objects to representation request

Health department warns of scam targeting seniors wanting vaccination

Ohio’s Kenyon College receives $100M from anonymous donor

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Which of these issues that President Joe Biden has said will be among his priorities would you most like to see him focus on first?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

State objects to representation request

COVID-19

Health department warns of scam targeting seniors wanting vaccination

News

Ohio’s Kenyon College receives $100M from anonymous donor

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths now at 56

News

Chicken soup recipes to soothe the soul this winter

News

IPD investigating ATV accident

News

Johnson weighing run for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Portman

News

Portman will not run for re-election in 2022

News

King’s Daughters to purchase former Bellefonte Pavilion

News

Kentucky State Police seek help to identify man’s body found at Greenup Dam

Education

ACTC ranks among top colleges for associate’s degrees

News

Ohio to spend $50M on 2M home coronavirus tests

Education

Ohio U to have virtual career, internship fair

News

Brown calling for applicants to fill U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal vacancies in Ohio’s Southern District

News

Portman commends those who defended U.S. Capitol, ceremony

News

LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

News

Girders going into place on Russell viaduct project

News

Local nurse administers vaccine

News

Child advocates: Ohio state foster plan illegal, inadequate

News

Arts & Culture: Tai Newman

News

Optometrist set to move into strip mall: LEDC, Port Authority host January meetings

News

Morning Pointe celebrates ‘striking out’ COVID-19

News

AG Yost asks congress for safe harbor while Ohio investigates unemployment fraud

News

Fayette Township Trustees special meeting Friday