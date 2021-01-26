expand
January 26, 2021

Carol Bayes

Published 12:09 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Carol Bayes

Carol Jean (Wisenberger) Bayes, 94, of Louisville, Kentucky, and formerly of Ironton, left this life to go into the arms of her heavenly father on Jan. 18, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Garnet Wisenberger.

She married the late Glen E. Bayes on Dec. 21, 1948. Out of their union, they were blessed with two children, Gregory L. Bayes and Teri West (Larry), both of Louisville; grandchildren, Karis (Will) West Willis, and Timothy and Aaron West. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra (Lester) Krum, of South Point; a sister-in-law, Sally Wisenberger, of Ironton; and many nieces and nephews.

She asked the Lord Jesus to come into her heart at age 13 at Storms Creek Baptist Church of Ironton.

After moving to Louisville in 1960, she taught kindergarten at Valley Station Baptist Church (Grace Pointe Baptist Church.) where she was a faithful member until her passing. During the Vietnam war, she worked at the munitions plant in southern Indiana.

She was very talented in sewing having made many gowns for proms and weddings and unique dolls for family. She also was a primitive artist.

Memorials may be made in her honor to: Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim Ave., Louisville, KY 40205.

