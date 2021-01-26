expand
January 26, 2021

Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths now at 56

By Mark Shaffer

Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Cases have been declining over past two weeks

On Monday, the Lawrence County Health Department announced that there had been two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 56 since April 2020.

That number includes 28 females and 28 males, ages 52­–98.

“Our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,” the health department wrote on Facebook post.

Since April 2020, there have been 325 hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus.

And as of Monday, 4,808 cases had been reported.

According to The New York Times coronavirus tracker, December and January have been rough months for the number of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County and it puts the residents in the extremely high risk category since Nov. 11.

Since the first case was reported on March 25, 2020, there have been 4,767 cases and the newspaper reported that 1-13 people have been infected with COVID-19.

The highest number of new cases in a single day in the county was reported on Jan. 2 with 92 cases. However, the numbers have been declined 15 percent over the past two weeks with an average of 41 cases a day reported.

For more information, go to www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/lawrence-ohio-covid-cases.html.

For daily updates from the Lawrence County Health Department, go to www.facebook.com/lawcohd.org.

