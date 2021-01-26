Marshall’s overall performance keys Lady Dragons past Lady Panthers

Chance Short

PROCTORVILLE — If the Ohio Valley Conference gave out a defensive player of the year award, Emma Marshall would certainly be in the conversation.

The Fairland Lady Dragons outlasted the Chesapeake Lady Panthers Monday night 72-46 behind a near triple-double performance from Marshall.

“Emma was the catalyst,” said Fairland coach Jon Buchanan. “She really shined tonight and has stepped up the second half of the season. She has really grown into that senior leadership role.”

Marshall recorded 14 points, 7 assists, and 7 steals to lead the Lady Dragons who struggled in the opening quarter.

Chesapeake (10-6, 7-4) came out to make a statement and Ashlee Conley swished two 3-pointers as the Lady Panthers jumped out on top 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. Maddie Ward knocked down a triple as well on her way to 5 points in the period.

Fairland (14-1, 10-1) took it up a notch in the second quarter with their full court press and high pressure defense. Marshall began deflecting passes and pickpocketing ball handlers to snag three steals that led to 5 points.

Kylee Bruce came in off the bench for the lady Dragons and made an instant impact as well. Bruce tallied 6 points.

The Lady Panthers shot just 2-of-10 in the second quarter as Fairland began to run away with the game after outsourcing Chesapeake 26-5. The Lady Dragons went into the break ahead 36-21.

Reece Barnitz lit up the second half for Fairland with four triples on her way to lead the team in scoring with 16 points. The sophomore guard grabbed 3 rebounds in the game as well.

“Reece can really shoot the basketball and she showed it again tonight. She is a great spark that can score the ball off the bench when we are struggling offensively,” added Buchanan.

Emily Duncan tried to keep the Panthers in it in the second half with her team high 13 points. The sophomore scored all her points in the second half and pulled down 4 rebounds while dishing out 2 assists.

Chesapeake fell behind 57-31 after the third quarter and tied in the final period 15-15.

Fairland finished with four players in double figures; Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points and Bruce finished with 10 points. The Lady Dragons were +9 in the turnover margin and outrebounded the Lady Panthers 32-22.

The Panthers will host New Boston at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Fairland entertains Rock Hill on Thursday at 6:30.

Chesapeake 16 5 10 15 = 46

Fairland 10 26 21 15 = 72

CHESAPEAKE (10-6, 7-5): Kandace Pauley 0-0 0-2 0-0 0, Blake Anderson 2-9 1-1 1-1 8, Brooklyn McComas 1-1 1-1 0-0 5, Maddie Ward 2-8 1-5 4-6 11, Emily Duncan 5-7 0-0 3-3 13, Ashlee Conley 0-0 3-8 0-0 9. Ttals: 16-42 8-10 46. 3-pt goals: 6-17. Rebounds: 22 (Anderson 7). Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (14-, 10-1): Emma Marshall 7-11 0-0 1-4 15, Reece Barnitz 2-5 4-6 0-0 16, Kylee Bruce 5-10 0-0 0-0 10, Bree Allen 3-8 1-2 0-0 9, Tomi Hinkle 4-9 2-5 0-0 14, Miaa Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Kirsten Orsbon 2-4 0-0 2-2 6. Totals: 31-61 3-6 72. 3-pt goals: 7-13. Rebounds: 32 (Allen 8). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.