expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

Astronaut to give virtual speech at OU on leadership, women in space

By Staff Reports

Published 4:21 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

ATHENS – Ohio University’s Frontiers in Science lecture series will host retired NASA astronaut and United States Air Force Col. Eileen Collins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The virtual talk, “Leadership & Women in Space,” is open to all and participants can join in by visiting www.ohio.edu/frontiersinscience.

Collins made history as the first female to pilot a U.S. spacecraft with the Discovery space shuttle flight in 1995. She also became the first female commander with the 1999 Columbia shuttle flight.

NASA also tapped Collins as commander for Discovery’s historic “Return to Flight” mission in 2005, the first manned flight following the loss of the space shuttle Columbia and crew in 2003.

Collins has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame, the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame.

Logging 872 hours, or over 36 days, in space, Collins earned a reputation for coolness under pressure and she knows the leadership and personal qualities necessary for success.

During the talk, she will share how her career as an astronaut took shape, from the early years in the Air Force to her groundbreaking achievements with NASA, as well as give insight on key factors for successful leadership.

For three decades, OHIO’s Frontiers in Science lecture series has featured prominent scientists sharing their scientific knowledge and expertise with OHIO and community members. The series was established in 1991 by Jeanette Grasselli Brown, an OHIO alumna and former University trustee, along with her husband, Glenn R. Brown.

More News

Pills, items to make meth found during traffic stop

Astronaut to give virtual speech at OU on leadership, women in space

Ohio plans first COVID-19 shot for all school employees in February

West Virginia woman sentenced in scheme to offer security information to Russia

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Which of these issues that President Joe Biden has said will be among his priorities would you most like to see him focus on first?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Pills, items to make meth found during traffic stop

Education

Astronaut to give virtual speech at OU on leadership, women in space

News

Ohio plans first COVID-19 shot for all school employees in February

News

West Virginia woman sentenced in scheme to offer security information to Russia

News

State objects to representation request

COVID-19

Health department warns of scam targeting seniors wanting vaccination

News

Ohio’s Kenyon College receives $100M from anonymous donor

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths now at 56

News

Chicken soup recipes to soothe the soul this winter

News

IPD investigating ATV accident

News

Johnson weighing run for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Portman

News

Portman will not run for re-election in 2022

News

King’s Daughters to purchase former Bellefonte Pavilion

News

Kentucky State Police seek help to identify man’s body found at Greenup Dam

Education

ACTC ranks among top colleges for associate’s degrees

News

Ohio to spend $50M on 2M home coronavirus tests

Education

Ohio U to have virtual career, internship fair

News

Brown calling for applicants to fill U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal vacancies in Ohio’s Southern District

News

Portman commends those who defended U.S. Capitol, ceremony

News

LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

News

Girders going into place on Russell viaduct project

News

Local nurse administers vaccine

News

Child advocates: Ohio state foster plan illegal, inadequate

News

Arts & Culture: Tai Newman