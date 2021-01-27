expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

Editorial: Leading the way in crisis

By Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, surprised the political world by announcing that he would not seek a third term in office.

The news set off a flood speculation about who will be filing to fill his open seat in 2022, as well as tributes from across the political spectrum for his work in office.

One of the biggest parts of the senator’s legacy will be his work on the opioid crisis.

In the past year, he has made it a point to keep attention focused on the opioid epidemic, even as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it out of the headlines.
Portman has been one of the leaders in Congress in working to secure resources for fighting addition. As the author of the Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act, in 2016, he provided a major boost to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery programs. And he has worked in years since to increase that funding.

While, in 2019, his Combating Meth & Cocaine Act was signed into law, giving states more ability to use funding to address the resurgence of psychostimulants such as methamphetamine and cocaine.

Drugs and the addiction epidemic have hit Ohio hard in the past decade, but, thanks to Portman’s work, communities have had assistance in tackling the problem and great strides have been made.

We are thankful for his work on this issue and hope whoever follows him in office will similarly make the crisis a priority.

More News

Pills, items to make meth found during traffic stop

Astronaut to give virtual speech at OU on leadership, women in space

Ohio plans first COVID-19 shot for all school employees in February

West Virginia woman sentenced in scheme to offer security information to Russia

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Which of these issues that President Joe Biden has said will be among his priorities would you most like to see him focus on first?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Pills, items to make meth found during traffic stop

Education

Astronaut to give virtual speech at OU on leadership, women in space

News

Ohio plans first COVID-19 shot for all school employees in February

News

West Virginia woman sentenced in scheme to offer security information to Russia

News

State objects to representation request

COVID-19

Health department warns of scam targeting seniors wanting vaccination

News

Ohio’s Kenyon College receives $100M from anonymous donor

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths now at 56

News

Chicken soup recipes to soothe the soul this winter

News

IPD investigating ATV accident

News

Johnson weighing run for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Portman

News

Portman will not run for re-election in 2022

News

King’s Daughters to purchase former Bellefonte Pavilion

News

Kentucky State Police seek help to identify man’s body found at Greenup Dam

Education

ACTC ranks among top colleges for associate’s degrees

News

Ohio to spend $50M on 2M home coronavirus tests

Education

Ohio U to have virtual career, internship fair

News

Brown calling for applicants to fill U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal vacancies in Ohio’s Southern District

News

Portman commends those who defended U.S. Capitol, ceremony

News

LaRose: Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in a year

News

Girders going into place on Russell viaduct project

News

Local nurse administers vaccine

News

Child advocates: Ohio state foster plan illegal, inadequate

News

Arts & Culture: Tai Newman