January 27, 2021

Lady Flyers fall to Royals

By Jim Walker

Published 1:01 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Laiken Unger (left) and Gracie Damron (right) battle a Rose Hill player for possession of the basketball during Tuesday’s game. The Lady Flyers fell to the Lady Royals, 54-47. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ASHLAND, Ky. — When you’re hot, you’re hot.
The St. Joseph Lady Flyers seemed to be on the right track for three quarters, but then the Rose Hill Lady Royals got a collective hot hand in the fourth quarter to rally for a 54-47 win on Tuesday.
The Lady Flyers were leading by a slim 33-32 margin when the Lady Royals caught fire in the fourth quarter and outscored St. Joseph 22-14.
“Our girls played hard again and I thought we controlled the game for three quarters,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Bart Burcham.
“They caught fire in the fourth quarter. It seemed like they just didn’t miss from the field or the free throw line.”
Emma Whaley had her second straight big game as she scored 21 points for the Lady Flyers (3-12). Bella Whaley had 9 points and 15 rebounds.
“Emma score again for us and we need that to continue the rest of the season,” said Burcham.
Laiken “The Enforcer” Unger scored 6 points and Chloe Sheridan returned to the team and had 5 points. Gracie Damron grabbed 6 rebounds and Emilee Blankenship had 5.
Baylee Trimble scored a game-high 25 points for Rose Hill (7-4) that included seven 3-pointers. Jewelia Bellamee had 16 points and Sparks added 11.
The Lady Flyers took a 10-6 lead as Emma Whaley scored 8 points including a pair of 3-points and Unger added a basket.
St. Joseph went up 19-14 at the half as Emma Whaley hit a trifecta while Bella Whaley, Damron and Unger scored 2 points each. Jewelia VanKeuren had all 8 points for Rose Hill.
Trimble hit three 3-pointers and VanKeuren had another as the Lady Royals started to heat up and outscored the Lady Flyers 18-14 to trail by one.
Emma Whaley had 5 points including 3-for-3 at the line and Bella Whaley hit a trey to keep St. Joseph ahead.
But Trimble hit three more 3-pointers and hit two free throws while Sparks was 7-for-8 at the line and the Lady Royals outscored St. Joseph 22-14.
Emma Whaley hit another 3-poiner and a pair of foul shots, Sheridan scored all 5 of her points and Bella Whaley had a pair of baskets.
St. Joseph plays at Symmes Valley on Thursday.
St. Joseph 10 9 14 14 = 47
Rose Hill 6 8 18 22 = 54
ST. JOSEPH (3-12): Emma Whaley 2 4 5-7 21, Bella Whaley 2 1 2-2 9, Gracie Damron 2 0 0-0 4, Laiken Unger 3 0 0-0 6, Emilee Blankenship 1 0 0-0 2, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Sheridan 2 0 1-2 5, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5 8-11 47. Rebounds: 34 (B. Whaley 15, Damron 6, Blankenship 5, E. Whaley 3, Sheridan 2, Unger 2, Daniels 1). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
ROSE HILL (7-4): Avery Newell 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby Karle 1 0 0-0 2, Jewelia VanKeuren 2 4 0-0 16, Baylee Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Baylee Trimble 0 7 4-4 25, Bellamee Sparks 2 0 7-8 11, Nessa Wright 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 11 11-12 54. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: VanKeuren.

