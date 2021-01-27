Lady Panthers avenge loss to New Boston

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers sought revenge over New Boston’s “Fab Five” on Wednesday night after losing to the Lady Tigers in their first match-up of the season 57-52.

Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward was ill for the first match-up and proved to be the difference this time around.

The senior posted a game high 15 points to uplift the Lady Panthers over New Boston 48-24.

“I thought we played really well at times, but we also fell asleep on the defensive end a few times. Overall I was proud of our effort and execution, especially in the second half,” said Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball.

“Hats off to New Boston and those girls playing with just five players and staying competitive.”

Ward dominated the first quarter with a pair of triples and a layup for 8 points as Chesapeake jumped out to a 15-8 lead. Cassie Williams scored 4 points for the Lady Tigers.

New Boston (7-8) fell behind even further in the second quarter, but Kenzie Whitley found her stroke.

The junior knocked down a triple on her way to scoring all 6 points for the Lady Tigers in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers’ Ashlee Conley took her turn from behind the arc in the second quarter and buried two of them. Chesapeake took the game into halftime ahead 25-14.

Chesapeake (11-6, 7-5) took over the game down the stretch outscoring New Boston 23-10 in the second half. Emily Duncan scored 4 points in the third and Blake Anderson totaled 6 points in the fourth. Anderson, the only other senior for the Panthers, scored 10 points in the game.

Whitley continued her strong play in the second half with 7 more points pushing her total to 15 points to match game high honors. Shelby Easter added 5 points for the Tigers.

Chesapeake hosts Gallia Academy at home on Thursday.

New Boston 8 6 7 3 = 24

Chesapeake 15 10 9 14 = 48

NEW BOSTON (7-8): Cadence Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Shelby Easter 2 0 1-2 5, Kenzie Whitley 4 1 4-6 15, Dylan O’Rourke 0 0 0-0 0, Cassie Williams 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 8 1 5-8 24. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.

CHESAPEAKE (11-6): Kandace Pauley 2 0 1-2 5, Blake Anderson 5 0 0-0 10, Brooklyn McComas 0 1 0-0 3, Maddie Ward 2 3 2-2 15, Emily Duncan 2 0 3-4 7, Ashlee Conley 1 2 0-0 8. Totals: 12 6 6-8 48. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.