January 27, 2021

Lois Stone

By Obituaries

Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Lois Jean Stone, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, West Virginia, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

