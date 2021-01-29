Lady Dragons keep on rollin’ with easy win

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons are on a roll and in search of a share of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Lady Dragons scored in bunches to defeat the Rock Hill Redwomen 72-30 on Thursday night.

A huge first quarter from behind the arc got Fairland out to just the start they were searching for with six made 3-pointers.

Emma Marshall netted three of them, Tomi Hinkle made two, and Bree Allen hit the single trey to take a 26-9 lead that would not be lost.

Fairland’s hot start continued in the second quarter as Allen poured in 10 more points including another triple and an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Rock Hill’s struggles continued on the offensive end, but Haydn Bailey was able to record 5 points with a 3-pointer and a lay-up. The Redwomen found themselves in a hole at the break as they were down 42-16.

Hinkle and Barnitz came out of the break with the hot hand for Fairland as they combined for 13 of the 18 points scored in the third quarter. Hinkle scored 7 points and Barnitz scored 6 points.

The Redwomen got contributions from Emma Scott and Hope Easterling in the third. The pair scored 4 points apiece as the game continued spiraling out of hand, 60-24.

The Lady Dragons used their underclassmen to close out the game.

Allen finished with a game high 22 points and Hinkle tallied 15 points.

Scott totaled a team high 11 points for Rock Hill and Easterling scored 8 points.

Rock Hill travels to Portsmouth next Wednesday and Fairland plays Peebles on Saturday.

Rock Hill 9 7 8 6 = 30

Fairland 26 16 18 12 = 72

ROCK HILL (4-14, 3-7): Aleigha Matney 1 0 0-2 2, Hadyn Bailey 1 1 0-0 5, Emma Scott 2 2 1-2 11, Hope Easterling 3 0 2-3 8, Jaina Bailey 1 0 0-0 2, Mackenzie Hanshaw 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 9 3 3-7 30. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.

FAIRLAND (15-1, 11-1): Emma Marshall 2 3 0-0 13, Reece Barnitz 4 0 0-0 8, Kylee Bruce 1 0 0-0 2, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 1-2 1, Bree Allen 6 3 1-3 22, Tomi Hinkle 3 3 0-0 15, Miaa Howard 1 0 0-0 2, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kirsten Orsbon 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 21 9 3-7 72. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.