January 29, 2021

Lady Panthers top Blue Angels in OT

By Jim Walker

Published 12:26 am Friday, January 29, 2021


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Emily Duncan (24) takes aim and hits a shot during a 40-30 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels in overtime on Thursday. (Kent Sanborn/SouthernOhioSportsPhotos.com

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — After sleep walking for four quarters, the Chesapeake Lady Panthers decided to wake up in overtime.
With the game tied at 29, the Lady Panthers turned up their intensity and beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 40-30 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.
Chesapeake (12-6, 8-5) went to work in overtime and outscored Gallipolis 11-1 as they limited the Blue Angels to a free throw by Emma Hammons.
Maddie Ward and Emily Duncan had baskets in the overtime and the Lady Panthers were 7-of-9 at the foul line as Ward went 4-for-4, Blake Anderson 2-for-3 and Brooklyn McComas 1-for-2.
Ward finished with a game-high 15 points with Duncan adding 10.
Maddie Petro scored 11 for Gallipolis (4-8, 3-7).
The Lady Panthers started well as they took a 13-8 lead. Ashlee Conley hit a 3-pointer and scored all 5 of her points with McComas hitting a 3-pointers and Duncan going 4-for-4 at the foul line.
But the scoring slowed to a crawl for both teams as Gallipolis got 8 points in the second quarter to trail 18-16 at the half and then outscored Chesapeake 8-5 in the third quarter to lead 24-23.
Ward scored 4 points and Anderson 2 as Chesapeake tied the game at 29 to force the overtime.
Chesapeake visits South Point next Thursday.
Gallipolis 8 8 8 5 1 = 30
Chesapeake 13 5 5 6 11 = 40
GALLIPOLIS (4-8, 3-7): Chanee Cremeens 2 0 0-0 4, Asia Griffin 2 0 3-4 7, Hannah Ehmon 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Petro 5 0 1-3 11, Regan Wilcoxon 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Hammons 2 0 1-8 5, Koren Truance 0 0 0-0 0, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1 5-15 30. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Griffin.
CHESAPEAKE (12-6, 8-5): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Anderson 1 0 2-3 4, Brooklyn McComas 0 1 3-4 6, Maddie Ward 3 0 9-14 15, Emily Duncan 3 0 4-4 10, Ashlee Conley 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 8 2 18-25 40. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

