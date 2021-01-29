expand
January 29, 2021

Patricia Mays

Published 12:17 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Patricia Ann Zgainer Mays, 72, of Ashland, Kentucky, died as a result of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Joey Brian Mays.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with words of comfort provided by Rev. Paula Sergent. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To share a remembrance of Patti or to express a condolence to her family, please visit steenfuneralhome.com.

