Phyllis Alford

Nov. 4, 1936–Jan. 28, 2021

Phyllis R. Alford, age 84, of Kitts Hill, went to her Heaven Home on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

She was born Nov. 4, 1936, to the late Leslie and Bessie Miller.

She was the widow of William (Bill) Alford.

She was a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She was a retired school bus driver for Dawson Bryant Schools.

She is survived by her children, Mitchell (Tanya) Alford, Tim (Ginger) Alford, Kim (Danny) Kline and David (Kim) Alford; grandchildren, Todd (Lara) Alford, Kinsey (Chris) Fetters, Kayla Alford, Jordyn (Dylan) Johnson and Jayden Roe; great-grandchildren, James, Ethan, Scarlett, Caroline, Noah, Liam, Oliver and Jake; sister, Ann (Vince) Rice and Nona Musser; and brother, Van (Charlotte) Miller.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, with Rev. Todd Warner officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Community Cemetery.