In the eyes of the Lord, everybody has value

One day the psalmist, David, looked at himself and wrote these words to God in Psalm 139:14, “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knows right well.”

David was overwhelmed by the beauty and intricate detail of the human body. It caused him to sing praise to his Creator for the wonderful way he had been made.

Did you know each chromosome in the human body contains 20 billion bits of information? According to author Roy B. Zuck, that amount of information would equal three billion letters.

If there are six letters in an average word, the information in one human chromosome equals about 500 million words.

If there are 300 words on a printed page, this would equal two million pages. If the typical book contains 500 pages, a single chromosome contains 4,000 books!

Chromosomes carry every bit of information concerning the development of a human being. God programmed every minute detail into every single chromosome. No wonder David said, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made!”

So how much is the average person worth? It all depends on whom you ask.

Patricia S. Voldberg writes, “The monetary worth of the average human being has increased by 643 percent during the last few years and possibly much more today. However, I would hold off cashing in just yet. Even with our double-digit inflation you are only worth about $7.28 or so.

“The minerals and trace elements that make up the body of humans were only about $.98 in 1970, according to a survey released then. Now with prices the way they are you could get more for your 1.5 pounds of phosphate, nine ounces of potassium, six ounces of Sulphur and sodium, one ounce of manganese and under one ounce of iron, copper and iodine.

“However, if you were to calculate the value of the working chemicals in your body, you might be worth more than $6 million — an appropriate figure for the price of man. Your follicle-stimulating hormone, for example, sells for more than $4 million a gram and prolactin goes for almost $17 million a gram.”

Jesus asked, in Matthew 16:26, “What will it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?”

You see, Jesus knew the true value of a person is priceless.

Even Bill Gates, with all of his billions, could not put a price tag on the soul of one human being!

Jesus also said, in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

In other words, God loved you so much He would rather die than live without you.

So how much are you worth to God?

Everything!

