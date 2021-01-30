expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

More file for local races

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

More candidates have begun filing for the 2021 elections, which will take place on Nov. 2.

This year’s races, which consist of city and village councils, township trustees and school board members, are non-partisan and will go on the general election ballot in the fall.

Nonpartisan candidates have until Aug. 4, 90 days before the general election, to submit their nominating petitions.

Here is the updates list of candidates who have filed so far:

COUNCIL RACES
Ironton City Council
• Nate Kline
• Bob Cleary
• Chris Perry

Chesapeake Council
• Jacob Wells

Coal Grove Council
• Brandon Bazell

Hanging Rock Council
• Timothy Dickens

South Point Council
• Mary Cogan
• Eric Rawlins

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE RACES
Aid Township
• Brian Pancake

Fayette Township
• Mike Finley

Elizabeth Township
• Ron Davis

Mason Township
• Stephen Colegrove

Perry Township
• Barry Blankenship

Rome Township
• Mark Bailey
• Brian Pinkerman
• Bryce Adkins

Union Township
• Cole Webb

Winsor Township
• Robert Burcham
• Larry Delawder

SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Chesapeake
• Nate Adkins
• Bobby Hamlin

Rock Hill
• Dennis Hankins

Symmes Valley
• Uriah Cade

More News

Editorial: Always room to improve

Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission to have caucus meeting Feb. 9 via Zoom meeting

Little change in COVID-19 alert map

Meeting set to discuss State Route 93 roundabout project

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business