More file for local races
More candidates have begun filing for the 2021 elections, which will take place on Nov. 2.
This year’s races, which consist of city and village councils, township trustees and school board members, are non-partisan and will go on the general election ballot in the fall.
Nonpartisan candidates have until Aug. 4, 90 days before the general election, to submit their nominating petitions.
Here is the updates list of candidates who have filed so far:
COUNCIL RACES
Ironton City Council
• Nate Kline
• Bob Cleary
• Chris Perry
Chesapeake Council
• Jacob Wells
Coal Grove Council
• Brandon Bazell
Hanging Rock Council
• Timothy Dickens
South Point Council
• Mary Cogan
• Eric Rawlins
TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE RACES
Aid Township
• Brian Pancake
Fayette Township
• Mike Finley
Elizabeth Township
• Ron Davis
Mason Township
• Stephen Colegrove
Perry Township
• Barry Blankenship
Rome Township
• Mark Bailey
• Brian Pinkerman
• Bryce Adkins
Union Township
• Cole Webb
Winsor Township
• Robert Burcham
• Larry Delawder
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Chesapeake
• Nate Adkins
• Bobby Hamlin
Rock Hill
• Dennis Hankins
Symmes Valley
• Uriah Cade