expand
Ad Spot

January 31, 2021

Peebles hangs on to beat Lady Dragons

By Jim Walker

Published 7:26 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEEBLES — Jacey Justice has always been the main event for the Peebles Lady Indians, but the undercard proved to be the difference.
Justice — who averages 31 points a game — scored 26 points but Lilly Gray had 14 points and Peyton Johnson 10 that helped Peebles got past the Fairland Lady Dragons 62-57 on Saturday.
The loss overshadowed a 23-point performance by Fairland’s Emma Marshall who made a career-high five 3-pointers. Bree Allen had 18 points and Kylee Bruce added 11 points.
Pebbles (12-1) took a 19-14 first quarter lead as Gray had 5 points and Johnson hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points as did Gabby Cobb and Justice.
Bruce scored 7 points and Marshall hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 for Fairland.
Allen knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 with Tomi Hinkle getting a trey and Marshall added 4 points as Fairland tied the game at 32-all at the half.
Justice scored 8 points and Gray 5 for Peebles.
The Lady Dragons only managed 9 points in the third quarter. Peebles seized the opportunity to take a 50-41 lead as Justice scored 6 points while Cobb, Johnson and Gray scored 4 each.
Marshall heated up by hitting three 3-pointers and a pair of foul shots and Bruce scored 4 points to fuel a comeback, but Justice had 8 points including 4-of-5 at the foul line and Marissa Moore was 2-for-2 at the line to help Peebles secure the win.
Fairland 14 18 9 16 = 57
Peebles 19 13 18 12 = 62
FAIRLAND (15-2): Emma Marshall 3 5 2-2 23, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Brumfield 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 5 0 1-1 11, Bree Allen 4 2 4-8 18, Tomi Hinkle 1 1 0-0 5, Miaa Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7 7-11 57. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hinkle.
PEEBLES (12-1): Natalie Workman 0 0 0-0 0, Marissa Moore 1 0 2-2 4, Jacey Justice 9 0 8-9 26, Emmi Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby Cobb 3 0 2-2 8, Peyton Johnson 3 1 1-2 10, Lilly Gray 4 6-8 14. Totals: 20 1 19-23 62. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

More News

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan says he won’t seek Portman’s U.S. Senate seat

UK HealthCare, King’s Daughters announce partnership  

Ironton’s late comeback stuns Gallipolis in OT

Pointers maul Musketeers

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business