Pointers maul Musketeers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers didn’t have to worry how well their offense would perform on Saturday night after playing on Friday.

The defense took care of everything.

South Point’s defense allowed just 10 field goals in a 58-29 rout of the Greenup County Musketeers on Saturday.

Even though the Pointers’ defense was strong, the offense was working well as Mason Kazee drained four 3-pointers and scored 20 points with Nakyan Turner adding 10 points and Austin Webb 9.

The Pointers shot 52 percent from the field while shutting down Greenup’s offense. South Point also had 26 rebounds with Kazee grabbing 5 while Xander Dornon, Malik Pegram and Turner getting 4 each.

Turner also had 7 assists and 3 steals. Erikai Jackson and Pegram had 3 steals each.

Beau Barker scored 15 points for Greenup County (4-7).

Kazee had 6 points as South Point took a 13-6 first quarter lead.

Kazee hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Turner had 6 points and the lead was 36-19 at the half. Barker also made three 3-pointers and scored 11 of the Musketeers’ 13 points in the quarter.

The defense held Greenup to a mere basket by Jonah Gibson and opened up a 50-21 lead. Webb hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Kazee added a 3-pointer.

South Point visits Symmes Valley on Tuesday.

Greenup Co. 6 13 2 8 = 29

South Point 13 23 14 8 = 58

GREENUP COUNTY (4-7): Austin Haywood 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Sammons 1 0 0-0 2, Cade Hunt 0 0 1-2 1, Boone Gibson 0 0 1-2 1, Carson Wireman 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bays 1 0 0-2 2, Eli Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Beau Barker 3 3 0-0 15, Sam Haislop 0 0 0-0 0, Jonah Gibson 1 0 0-0 2, Daden Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Trenton Hannah 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 7 3 4-8 29. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (12-3): Jake Adams 2 0 0-0 4, Nakyan Turner 5 0 0-0 10, Erikai Jackson 0 0 2-2 2, Mason Kazee 3 4 2-2 20, Austin Webb 3 1 0-0 9, Malik Pegram 1 0 1-1 3, Tanner Runyon 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Carmelo Sammons 0 1 0-0 3, Xander Dornon 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 23-44 6-7 58. 3-pt. goals: 6-20. Rebounds: 26 (Kazee 5, Dornon 4, Pegram 4, Turner 4). Assists: 14 (Turner 7). Steals: 15 (Turner 3, Jackson 3, Pegram 3). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.