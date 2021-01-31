OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament Southeast Sectional Pairings

Ohio High School Athletic Association

High School Basketball

Girls’ Sectional Tournament

Games Played at Home Team Site

All Games 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Division 3

17. Portsmouth West (6-6) at 16. Southeastern (8-8)

25. Rock Hill (4-13) at 8. Leesburg Fairfield 13-4)

24. Crooksville (3-7) at 9. New Lexington (10-3)

29. Lucasville Valley (2-9) at 3. Fairland (15-2)

20. South Point (5-9) at 13. Chesapeake (12-6)

28. Wellston (3-7) at 5. Coal Grove (18-1)

21. Piketon (5-7) at 12. Federal Hocking (12-5)

31. Portsmouth (1-8) at 2. North Adams (13-1)

16. Ironton (6-8) 15. Lynchburg Clay (9-9)

26. Eastern Meigs (3-14) at 7. Adena (13-2)

23. Minford (5-13) at 10. Northwest (12-4)

30. West Union (1-10) at 3. Eastern Brown (17-2)

19. Huntington Ross (5-6) at 14. Oak Hill (9-7)

27. Zane Trace (3-14) at 6. Alexander (14-2)

22. Nelsonville-York (5-13) at 11. Westfall (13-5)

Sectional Finals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Southeastern-West winner at No. 1 Wheelersburg (13-1)

Rock Hill-Leesburg winner vs. New Lexington-Crooksville winner

Lucasville Valley-Fairland winner vs. South Point-Chesapeake winner

Wellston-Coal Grove winner vs. Piketon-Federal Hocking winner

Portsmouth-North Adams winner vs. Ironton-Lynchburg winner

Adena-Eastern winner vs. Northwest-Minford winner

West Union-Eastern Brown winner vs. Oak Hill-Huntington winner

Zane Trace-Alexander vs. Westfall-Nelsonville-York winner

All winners advance to district semifinals Feb. 24

—————

Division 4

Monday, Feb. 15

All Games 7 p.m.

17. Sciotoville East (1-11) at 16. Whiteoak (2-17)

18. Portsmouth Clay (0-13) vs. 15. Beaver Eastern (1-11)

19. Racine Southern (0-15) at 14. St. Joseph (3-12)

Sectional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 20

All Games 7 p.m.

Whiteoak-East winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1)

9. Green (6-3) at 8. South Gallia (8-9)

13. Western (3-8) at 4. Waterford (11-5)

12. New Boston (7-9) at 5. South Webster (10-6)

Clay-Eastern winner at 2. Peebles (12-1)

10. Symmes Valley (8-5) at 7. Belpre (8-8)

St. Joseph-Southern winner at 3. Trimble (14-3)

11. Manchester (6-11) at 6. Paint Valley (10-6)

Winners advance to district semifinals Thursday, Feb. 25