OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament Southeast Sectional Pairings
Ohio High School Athletic Association
High School Basketball
Girls’ Sectional Tournament
Games Played at Home Team Site
All Games 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Division 3
17. Portsmouth West (6-6) at 16. Southeastern (8-8)
25. Rock Hill (4-13) at 8. Leesburg Fairfield 13-4)
24. Crooksville (3-7) at 9. New Lexington (10-3)
29. Lucasville Valley (2-9) at 3. Fairland (15-2)
20. South Point (5-9) at 13. Chesapeake (12-6)
28. Wellston (3-7) at 5. Coal Grove (18-1)
21. Piketon (5-7) at 12. Federal Hocking (12-5)
31. Portsmouth (1-8) at 2. North Adams (13-1)
16. Ironton (6-8) 15. Lynchburg Clay (9-9)
26. Eastern Meigs (3-14) at 7. Adena (13-2)
23. Minford (5-13) at 10. Northwest (12-4)
30. West Union (1-10) at 3. Eastern Brown (17-2)
19. Huntington Ross (5-6) at 14. Oak Hill (9-7)
27. Zane Trace (3-14) at 6. Alexander (14-2)
22. Nelsonville-York (5-13) at 11. Westfall (13-5)
Sectional Finals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Southeastern-West winner at No. 1 Wheelersburg (13-1)
Rock Hill-Leesburg winner vs. New Lexington-Crooksville winner
Lucasville Valley-Fairland winner vs. South Point-Chesapeake winner
Wellston-Coal Grove winner vs. Piketon-Federal Hocking winner
Portsmouth-North Adams winner vs. Ironton-Lynchburg winner
Adena-Eastern winner vs. Northwest-Minford winner
West Union-Eastern Brown winner vs. Oak Hill-Huntington winner
Zane Trace-Alexander vs. Westfall-Nelsonville-York winner
All winners advance to district semifinals Feb. 24
—————
Division 4
Monday, Feb. 15
All Games 7 p.m.
17. Sciotoville East (1-11) at 16. Whiteoak (2-17)
18. Portsmouth Clay (0-13) vs. 15. Beaver Eastern (1-11)
19. Racine Southern (0-15) at 14. St. Joseph (3-12)
Sectional Finals
Saturday, Feb. 20
All Games 7 p.m.
Whiteoak-East winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1)
9. Green (6-3) at 8. South Gallia (8-9)
13. Western (3-8) at 4. Waterford (11-5)
12. New Boston (7-9) at 5. South Webster (10-6)
Clay-Eastern winner at 2. Peebles (12-1)
10. Symmes Valley (8-5) at 7. Belpre (8-8)
St. Joseph-Southern winner at 3. Trimble (14-3)
11. Manchester (6-11) at 6. Paint Valley (10-6)
Winners advance to district semifinals Thursday, Feb. 25