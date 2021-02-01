Prayer, football taking Hunt to KCU Knights

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The ‘Hunt’ is over as Fairland standout wide receiver, Gavin Hunt, inked his name to continue his football career with Kentucky Christian University on Monday at Sanctuary of Grace Church in Rome.

“It was a lot of thinking and praying, I just went with my heart and where the Lord was guiding me,” said Hunt on why he chose the Knights as his new home over the likes of offers from Alderson Broaddus, Otterbein, and Tiffin.

“My dad is a youth pastor at our church and he travels to sing at other churches, so this

being a Christian school had a lot of impact,” added Hunt.

The speedy wide receiver hauled in 50 catches this season for 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns to help lead his team to the regional semifinals where they came up short against Beverly Fort Frye.

He was also named the Division VI Offensive Player of the Year while being named to the All-Ohio first team, all-district first team, and All-OVC first team.

Fairland Dragons’ head coach Melvin Cunningham believes Hunt can make an instant impact for KCU saying, “His catch radius is very good, and I think he will really improve on route running because of the time he will spend in that position group.

“He is just going to focus on being a receiver and he has the ability to play on the inside or outside, so it wouldn’t shock me if he came in and got to play right away.”

The speedster had a 22 yards per catch average last season and was a big play waiting to happen.

“I feel like I can come in and play right away,” said Hunt. “I can play outside one on one or move into the slot for some quick game and make a play,” added the senior on his ability to play multiple receiver positions.

His job as a Dragon is not yet finished however, as he is also a starter on the Fairland basketball team that is currently 9-3 overall, leading the Ohio Valley Conference at 7-0 and looking to make a deep run in the tournament.

Hunt plans to be a physical therapist and will be joining high school teammate and quarterback Max Ward who also inked his name with the Knights on Monday.

The duo plans to keep a good thing going and hopefully connect for many more big plays and touchdowns. Something they both got accustomed too in the green and white.