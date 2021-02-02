Frances Thompson

Dec. 17, 1947–Jan. 31, 2021

Frances Hatley Thompson, 73, of South Point, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her residence.

The Albemarle, North Carolina native was born Dec. 17, 1947, the daughter of the late Carrie Morton Hatley and James Neighbor Hatley.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mitchell Thompson, who passed away March 21, 1995.

Frances was a nurse for the VA Medical Center in North Carolina for close to 15 years. She also attended Franklin Furnace Baptist Church in Franklin Furnace.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Candi Acosta

She is survived by sister, Cornail (Ralph) Rummage, of Lexington, North Carolina; daughter: Wendy (George) Bostian, of Salisbury, North Carolina; son, Jeff (April) Thompson, of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandsons, Russell (Samantha) Lynch, of Huntington, West Virginia, Zack Thompson, of Wilmington, North Carolina and Cory Hanes, of Asheville North Carolina; granddaughters, Casee (Daniel) Condrey, of Lexington, North Carolina, and Anna (Brandon) Thompson, of Mocksville, North Carolina; as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends

The family would also like to thank all of those who cared for her during her illness.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.