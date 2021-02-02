expand
February 2, 2021

Pamela Gibbs

Published 10:51 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Pamela Gibbs

Pamela Susette (Bond) Gibbs, 67, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Dixon Cemetery in West Wood, Kentucky.

