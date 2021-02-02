Paul Rossiter

April 12, 1938–Jan. 12, 2021

Paul C. Rossiter, 82, of Crown City, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

He was born April 12, 1938, in Ironton, to the late Stanley L. and Lennie Alice (Boster) Rossiter.

After completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington as private first class SP-4 armor intelligence specialist from 1961–1963 and served in the Army Reserve until 1967.

On his return home, he married his wife and lifelong caregiver Carolyn “Sue” Johnson Rossiter on July 18, 1964 in Dayton.

Together, they had three children, Michael D. (Lisa) Rossiter, of Crown City, Tammy (Melvin) Clagg, of Gallipolis, and Missy (Michael) Stowers, of Huntington, West Virginia; four grandchildren: Genie Len (Justin) Logan, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, Christian (Jami) Wilkes, of Gallipolis, Kyeler Rossiter and Carson Stowers, of Huntington, West Virginia; and two great-grandchildren; Ana and Eli Wilkes, all of whom will cherish his memory forever.

Paul Carson Rossiter is survived by his wife of 57 years, his sisters, Faye (Bobby) Unroe and Beatrice Rossiter, of Gallipolis, and brother, Richard Rossiter, of Stow.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman, Emmett, and Farrell Rossiter; sister Zelma Wedemeyer; and nephew, Johnny Rossiter.

Being an active, faithful contributing member of his community, he served as a Crown City Village Council member, a member of the Crown City Volunteer Fire Department, and tirelessly worked as a Guyan Township Trustee.

He was a 55-year member of the Ohio Valley Lodge No. 0536 of Crown City, in which he served as trustee and past master.

In addition to this, he belonged to the Operating of Engineers, held a towboat license, and was a member of Defender United Methodist Church in Bradrick.

Paul was employed by Crown City Mining as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for many years and served as president of the United Mine Workers. H

e taught one year of Diesel Mechanics at Lawrence County Vocational School before starting his own excavating business, Rossiter Brother’s Excavating, Inc.

A private family service will be conducted on Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Garland Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the Crown City Cemetery in Crown City. Private family visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home.

