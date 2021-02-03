Cancellations – 2/3/2021

Cancellations can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Lawrence County Treasurer’s office closed to public

Due to the large increase in COVID-19 cases, the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office will no longer be open to the public at this time. Payments can be made via the website lawrencecountytreasurer.org or by drop box, just inside the door at the courthouse. Checks and money orders only. If you need information or have a property tax issue, you can reach the office by phone at 740-533-4305 or by email via the website.

County Commissioners Meeting

The Lawrence County Commissioners meetings are now closed to the public but can be viewed on the commissioners’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ohioslcc/.

Ironton City Council

The Ironton City Council continues to meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Because of the coronavirus, they meet online. The public can view the meeting on Facebook at Ironton Ohio City Council Live.

Buckeye Rural Electric

Buckeye Rural Rio Grande and Linville offices will be closed to the public until further notice. They will continue to accept phone calls and provide service to members via the drive-thru window. They only plan to meet face-to-face on an as needed basis and by appointment.