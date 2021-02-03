Connie Hensley

Connie Nevada Hensley, 58, died Feb. 2, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after an extended illness.

A service of remembrance will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality”

