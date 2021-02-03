expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Connie Hensley

By Obituaries

Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Connie Hensley

Connie Nevada Hensley, 58, died Feb. 2, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after an extended illness.

A service of remembrance will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality”

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Local business owner drops clues for prize package

Linda Wiley

Eddie Hardy

Connie Hensley

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business