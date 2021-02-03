expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Linda Wiley

By Obituaries

Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Linda Wiley

Linda Jane Wiley, 77, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Ezra Wiley.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Rev. Bill Flannery officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

More News

Local business owner drops clues for prize package

Linda Wiley

Eddie Hardy

Connie Hensley

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business