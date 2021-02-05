Ag-Link open to farmers

COLUMBUS—State Senator Bob Peterson (R-17, Washington Court House) is reminding farmers and agribusinesses to apply for the 2021 Agriculture Linked Deposit Program (Ag-LINK).

The application deadline is March 19. Ag-LINK helps farmers and agribusinesses finance upfront operating costs for feed, seed, fertilizer, fuel, and other expenses by providing interest rate reductions on new or existing loans at financial institutions.

Farm operators and agribusinesses can receive up to a three percent interest rate reduction on new or existing operating loans up to $150,000.

“The low interest loans available through the Ag-LINK program are a useful tool for overcoming unforeseen barriers to a successful growing season,” said Peterson. “I encourage folks in our district to take advantage of this opportunity. I want to thank Treasurer Sprague for his continued commitment to Ohio’s farming industry.”

For more information on the application process or eligibility, go to tos.ohio.gov/reduced-rates-on-operating-loans/.