Samuel Pennington

Samuel Pennington, 75, of South Point, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Arbors at Marietta Nursing Center in Marietta.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4–6 p.m. on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.