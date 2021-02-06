Porter hits 1,000-point mark as Dragons romp

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — It’s not hard to believe Aiden Porter eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior. He outscored the entire opposing team.

Porter scored 35 points as the Fairland Dragons beat the Rock Hill Redmen 71-34 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Fairland’s Porter hit 15-of-26 shots including 4-of-11 from 3-point range. His final basket came with 6.8 seconds in the third quarter that gave him 1,000 points as he became the 16th male to achieve the milestone.

He is the fastest player to record 1,000 points and now trails Nathan Hughes’ all-time total of 1,437. The girls’ all-time leader is Julie Curry at 1,487.

Clayton Thomas scored 17 points for the Dragons (12-3, 9-0) who remained in first place in the OVC. Fairland plays at once-beaten South Point on Saturday.

Rock Hill (1-13, 0-9) was paced by Owen Hankins with 15 points. He had 3 rebounds along with Jacob Schwab and Noah Doddridge.

Porter scored 9 points and Thomas 5 as Fairland took an 18-10 lead. Hankins scored 8 of the 10 points.

Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers as he scored 12 points and Porter had 11 points as the Dragons’ lead grew to 43-20 at the half.

Porter capped his night in the third quarter as he scored 14 point of Fairland’s 17 points in the quarter. Hankins hit a 3-pointer as he scored 5 of Rock Hill’s 7 points.

Rock Hill 10 10 7 7 = 34

Fairland 18 25 17 11 = 71

ROCK HILL (1-13, 0-9): Noah Doddridge 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Owen Hankins 6-10 1-3 0-0 15, Caleb Murphy 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Brayden Adams 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Deven Long 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Trenton Williams 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Victor Day 3-3 00 0-0 6, Hunter Blagg 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 4-6 0-0 1-2 5, Jacob Schwab 2-6 0-0 0-0 4. Totals: 18-37 1-2 34. 3-pt goals: 1-4. Assists: 2, Rebounds: 16 (Schwab 3, Doddridge 3, Hankins 3). Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (12-3, 9-0): Jacob Polcyn 2-3 0-1 0-0 4, Aiden Porter 11-15 4-11 1-1 35, Gavin Hunt 3-3 0-2 0-0 6, Clayton Thomas 4-4 3-7 0-0 17, J.D. Thacker 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Williams 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zander Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Thacker 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Steeler Leep 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Will Davis 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Brycen Hunt 1-2 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 31-57 1-1 34. 3-pt goals: 8-24. Rebounds: 26 (Williams 6, Polcyn 4, Porter 4). Assists: 9 (Thomas 3, Williams 2, Polcyn 2). Steals: 9 (Hunt 4, Porter 3, Allen 2). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.