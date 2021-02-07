Clary, Blue Devils get win over Coal Grove

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Not only is Isaac Clary big, he came up even bigger.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore center scored 25 points as the Gallipolis Blue Devils beat the Coal Grove Hornets 64-51 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

Gallipolis led just 11-10 after the first quarter as five different players scored. Braxton Horn hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points for the Hornets.

The Blue Devil went up 29-23 at the half as Clary scored 12 points in the second quarter including 6-for-6 at the line. Gallipolis was 10-of-10 from the line in the quarter.

Jarren Hicks scored 6 points and Horn drained another 3-pointer for Coal Grove.

The third quarter proved to be the difference as Coal Grove’s offense went south and scored just 7 points — 5 by Hicks and 2 free throws by Horn.

Clary had 7 points and Brody Fellure added 4 more as Gallipolis outscored Coal Grove 18-7 to extend the lead to 47-30.

Coal Grove (5-7, 4-5) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter as Malachi Wheeler scored all 10 of his points and Hicks had 7 more points.

But the Blue Devils were able to squelch any comeback hopes as they converted 7-of-12 at the line with Cooper Davis and Clary scored 5 points each.

Coal Grove — playing without leading scorer Tait Matney due to concussion protocol — was led by Hicks with a career-high 20 points. Horn added 12 points and Wheeler 10.

Besides Clary, Fellure scored 12 points and Davis 11 for the Blue Devils.

Coal Grove 10 13 7 21 = 51

Gallipolis 11 18 18 17 = 64

COAL GROVE (6-7, 4-5): Malachi Wheeler 3 1 1-1 10, Landon Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Jarren Hicks 8 0 4-4 20, Trevor Hankins 2 0 0-2 4, Hunter Staten 0 0 1-2 1, Elijah Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Horn 2 2 2-2 12, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Perry Kingrey 2 0 0-1 4. Totals: 17 3 8-12 51. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (7-8, 5-7): Cooper Davis 2 7-8 11, Kenyon Franklin 2 0 0-0 4, Brody Fellure 6 0 0-3 12, Drake Phillips 0 0 2-2 2, Trent Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Saunders 1 0 0-0 2, Carson Call 2 0 4-6 8, Conner Walter 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Clary 8 0 9-10 25. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.