Southeast Ohio Boys Sectional Basketball Tournament Pairings

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Boys’ Basketball Tournament

2020-21 Sectional Pairings

Division 3

Monday, Feb. 22

All Games 7 p.m.

17. Belpre (9-8) at 16. Portsmouth (6-8)

25. Nelsonville-York (3-12) at8. North Adams (10-5)

24. Crooksville (4-11) at 9. Minford (8-6)

29. Rock Hill (1-12) at 4. Adena (17-2)

20. Meigs (4-7) at 13. Wellston (8-7)

28. Chillicothe Huntington (2-15) at 5. South Point (13-3)

21. Lynchburg-Clay (5-12) at 12. Coal Grove (6-6)

18. Northwest (6-10) at 15. Zane Trace (5-8)

26. Oak Hill (2-14) at 7. Portsmouth West (12-4)

23. Southeastern (3-9) at 10. Ironton (6-4)

19. Alexander (5-8) at 14. River Valley (7-4)

27. West Union (2-12) at 6. Piketon (12-5)

22. Westfall (5-11) at 11. Chesapeake (7-9)

Friday, Feb. 26

All Games 7 p.m.

Portsmouth-Belpre winner at 1. Fairland (12-4)

Minford-Crooksville winner at North Adams-NY winner

Meigs-Wellston winner at Rock Hill-Adena winner

Lynchburg-Coal Grove winner at South Point-Huntington winner

Northwest-Zane Trace winner at 2. Wheelersburg (16-1)

Ironton-Southeastern winner at West-Oak Hill winner

Alexander-River Valley winner at 3. Eastern Brown (17-1)

Westfall-Chesapeake winner at West Union-Piketon winner

Winners advance to district Tuesday, March 2

Division 4

Wednesday, Feb. 24

All Games 7 p.m.

17. Beaver Eastern (3-12) at 18. Symmes Valley (6-8)

20. Manchester (0-9) at 13. Waterford (6-8)

21. Eastern Meigs (0-11) at 12. Latham Western (6-9)

18. Portsmouth Clay (14-4) at 15. Paint Valley (-7-12)

23. Sciotoville East (0-11) at 10. South Gallia (8-5)

19. Racine Southern (2-12) at 14. Green (6-8)

22. Corning Miller (0-13) at 11. Leesburg Fairfield (7-8)

Saturday, Feb. 27

All Games 7 p.m.

Symmes Valley-Eastern winner at 1. New Boston (15-1)

9. Ports. Notre Dame (9-5) at 8. South Webster (8-9)

Waterford-Manchester winner at 4. Lucasville Valley (8-7)

Western-Eastern Meigs winner at 5. Whiteoak (11-7)

Clay-Paint Valley winner at 2. Trimble (11-2)

East-South Gallia winner at 7. Peebles (5-3)

Green-Southern winner at 3. Federal Hocking (9-3)

Fairfield-Miller winner at 6. St. Joseph (9-4)

Winners advance to district Wednesday, March 3