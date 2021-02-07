The Lawrence County Township Association elects new officers

The Lawrence County Township Association met on Friday, Jan. 29, at Rome Township for their 2021 Organizational Meeting. Guest speakers included Melissa Mullins with the Lawrence County Health Department, Stephanie Helms and Seth Summers with Lawrence-Scioto SWMD Recycling and Litter Prevention and Doug Mills with S&S Tire.

The officers were elected to serve the association in 2021 are Brian Pinkerman, president, Larry Pernestti, treasurer, Cheyrl Jenkins, secretary and Cole Webb, vice president. The Association membership consists of township trustees and fiscal officers from the 14 townships in Lawrence County, along with associate members.

The Lawrence County Township Association is supported by the State of Ohio Township Association, which works to promote and preserve township government by playing an active role in the legislative process on behalf of townships, as well as continuing to educate township officials about the duties, responsibilities and benefits of the township form of government.