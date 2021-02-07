Trojans rally in 2nd half to slip past Chesapeake

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Chesapeake Panthers owned the first half. The Portsmouth Trojans owned the second half.

As it turned out, Portsmouth ended up owning more in their half and in turn owned the game as they rallied to beat the Panthers 60-57 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

The game was tied at 8-all after the first quarter. Levi Blankenship hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Panthers and Miles Shipp had 6 points for the Trojans.

Chesapeake (7-9, 4-8) then pulled away to a 26-21 halftime lead as Blankenship drained two more triples, Caleb Schneider scored 6 points and Ben Bragg added 4.

Donovan Carr scored 11 of the Trojans’ 13 points in the quarter.

Portsmouth (6-8, 4-6) turned the tables in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 19-12 to take a scant 40-38 lead.

Dariyonne Bryant, Drew Roe, Devin Lattimore and Carr combined all but 2 points in the quarter. Bragg had 6 points and Schneider and Dannie Maynard each hit 3-pointers for Chesapeake.

Both teams got their offense going in the fourth quarter as Portsmouth outscored Chesapeake 20-19.

Roe hit a 3-pointer and was 3-of-4 at the foul line while Bryant, Carr and Lattimore scored 4 points each.

Blankenship knocked down a trey and scored 10 points but it wasn’t enough to fuel the comeback bid.

Blankenship hit five 3-pointers for the game and scored 22 points. Schneider got 13 points and Bragg finished with 12.

Carr had 20 points for Portsmouth with Shipp scoring 12 and both Roe and Bryant getting 10 points.

Chesapeake 8 18 12 19 = 57

Portsmouth 8 13 19 20 = 60

CHESAPEAKE (7-9, 4-8): Caleb Schneider 3 1 4-6 13, Nathan Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Blankenship 2 5 3-3 22, Dannie Maynard 1 1 1-3 6, Jacob Lemley 1 0 0-0 2, Ben Bragg 4 0 4-4 12. Totals: 12 7 12-16 57. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (6-8, 4-6): Amare Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Roe 2 1 3-4 10, Dariyonne Bryant 4 0 2-4 10, Donovan Carr 8 1 1-1 20, Michael Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, Miles Shipp 6 0 0-0 12, Devin Lattimore 4 0 0-0 8, Deandre Berry 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2 6-9 60. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.