Vikings give ‘Wonders-ful’ performance in win over East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings figured out that the best way to honor the Waterloo Wonders wasn’t just wearing replica uniforms, but playing like those historic teams.

Wearing the Wonders’ replica uniforms for the second straight season, the Vikings celebrated in Wonders-like style with a 78-35 win over the Sciotoville East Tartans on Saturday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

The Vikings had 10 players in the scoring column led by Luke Leith with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 3 steals.

Drew Scherer had a solid game with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Scoring 8 points each were Josh Ferguson, Nick Strow and Grayson Walsh.

Keagan Jackson and Landehn Pernell had 8 points each for East (0-12, 0-10).

Leith scored 9 points and Scherer got 6 more as the Vikings erupted in the first quarter to take a 24-8 lead.

Leith and Scherer had 6 points each in the second quarter and Strow 4 more as the lead ballooned to 42-15 at the half.

Walsh hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Leith and Ferguson had 4 points each as seven different players scored to extended the lead to an insurmountable 63-24.

Sciotoville 6 9 9 11 = 35

Sym. Valley 24 18 21 15 = 78

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (0-12, 0-10): Kellen Coray 3 0 0-0 6, Austin Baldwin 1 1 1-2 6, Devin Allard 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Winston 1 0 0-0 2, Keagan Jackson 1 2 0-0 8, Landehn Pernell 2 1 1-2 8, Tyell Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Duncan 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5 2-4 35. Fouls: 2. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (7-8, 6-6): Caden Brammer 3 0 0-0 6, Luke Leith 9 0 1-2 19, Ethan Patterson 2 0-0 4, Josh Ferguson 4 0 0-0 8, Brayden Webb 3 0 0-0 6, Drew Scherer 6 0 0-0 12, Levi Ross 1 0 0-1 2, Nick Strow 4 0-0 8, Eli Patterson 2 0 0-0 4, Grayson Walsh 1 2 0-0 8, Tanner McComas 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 37-74 2-4 78. 3-pt goals: 2-15. Rebounds: 17-O, 21-D = 38 (Leith 13, Eth. Patterson 6, Webb 4, Scherer 4). Assists: 23 (Brammer 8, Scherer 6). Steals: 21 (Brammer 4, Ferguson 4, Scherer 4, Leith 3). Blocks: 5 (Eth. Patterson 3). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.