DeWine appoints three to state DD council

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed three new members to the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council, the state’s disability advocacy agency.

The new appointees from across Ohio fill several open positions on the council.

They include:

• Annette L. Wood of Akron (Summit County)

• John Banchy of Cincinnati (Butler County)

• Jodi L. Young of Columbus Grove (Putnam County)

In addition, the governor re-appointed Pamela Green of Cincinnati (Hamilton County) for another council term.

“The experiences of these new members will help us in our commitment of self-determination and community inclusion for people with developmental disabilities throughout Ohio,” Carolyn Knight, executive director of the Ohio DD Council, said. “We are excited to welcome them to the Council.”

The Ohio DD Council is one of a national network of state councils, committed to self-determination and community inclusion for people with developmental disabilities. The Council has over 30 members of which 60 percent represent people with developmental disabilities, and parents and guardians of people with developmental disabilities. The remaining members include representatives from state agencies, non-profit organizations and agencies providing services to people with developmental disabilities.

The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council is seeking public comment on its Five-Year State Plan that will take effect from 2022-2026.

Based on survey results collected about the problems or needs of Ohioans with developmental disabilities, the Ohio DD Council drafted the 2022-2026 Five-Year State Plan. The State Plan lists the projects that the Council plans to fund to address the needs identified by people with disabilities, families and stakeholders across the state.

The DD Council is seeking public comment on proposed in the following areas:

• Children and Health

• Community Living

• Employment

• Outreach

• Public Awareness

• Public Policy

Here’s how people can submit your comments:

• Review the draft Five-Year Plan by reading the Executive Summary of the projects; reading the entire 2022-2026 State Plan; or reviewing specific project(s) that interest you.

• You can submit your comments on all projects or the ones that are of interest to you.

The comment period will end on Feb. 28.

• Review and provide feedback on the Five Year Plan here: https://ddc.ohio.gov/state-plan-comments.

The Council’s Five-Year State Plan is a strategic plan that will drive the Council’s mission to create change that improves independence, productivity and inclusion for people with developmental disabilities and their families in community life.

The state plan, agreed upon by its Governor-appointed council members, will help in developing specific grant proposals toward relevant projects across Ohio that will positively impact people with developmental disabilities, family members and guardians and other stakeholders.

For more information, please contact Fatica Ayers at fatica.ayers@dodd.ohio.gov or call 614-466-5205 or 800-766-7426.

For more information on the Ohio DD Council, visit www.ddc.ohio.gov.