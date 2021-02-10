Eddy Test participants announced for 2021

The Ironton Child Welfare Club announced the participants of its 2021 Eddy Test. Traditionally, a test was administered to eligible students in the sixth grade. The results of this test determine who will receive an Eddy Award. Those who qualify, along with their parents, will be recognized and honored at a ceremony hosted by the Ironton Child Welfare Club.

The testing areas concern reading vocabulary, reading comprehension, math problem solving, math computation, languages spelling, science and social studies.

Students from Ironton Middle School who took part include Carter Bridges, son of Chad and Rhonda Bridges; Hayden Clark, daughter of Danny and Brittany Clark; Seth Clark, son of James and Tracie Clark; Jenna Compliment, daughter of Andy and Rachel Compliment; Luke Davisson, son of Earl and Amy Davisson; Elaina Delong, daughter of John Delong and Stephanie Gates; Hope Freeman, daughter of Joshua and Jill Freeman; Jaron Friend, son of Elizabeth White; Holly Frost, daughter of Ron and Debra Frost; Tyson Harvey, son of Craig and Beth Harvey; Connor Hatfield, son of James and Keely Hatfield; Sabrina Hughes, daughter of Linda Hughes; Hunter Kerns, son of BJ and Leslie Kerns; Jack Lambert, son of Deron and Heather Lambert; Ashton Lawson, son of Josh and Jenni Lawson; Trinity Massey, daughter of Andrew and Jessica Massey; Ranger McFann, son of Edgar and Heather McFann; Strider McFann, son of Edgar and Heather McFann; Jaxon Murnahan, son of Chuck and Brynn Murnahan; Libby Preston, daughter of Dustin Preston and Lissa Kerns; Lyla Scior, daughter of Tyler and Sara Scior; Tyler Stapleton, son of Erica Callicoat; Landon Thomas, son of Jessica Clay; Braydon Waddell, son of Erica Waddell; Joey Weaver, son of Richard and Kathy Weaver; Willow Wilson, daughter of Shawn and Lynne Wilson; Julie Zornes, daughter of Jay and Bekki Zornes.

Students from St. Lawrence Catholic School who participated include Ava Bihl, daughter of James and Michele Bihl; Imagin Deborde, daughter of Bethany Walters and Daniel Deborde; Harley Kelley, son of Mike and Lisa Kelley; Marlena McCown, daughter of Mark and Anke McCown; Gavin Payton, son of Bob Payton and Jana Sutton; Ethan Sutton, son of Mark and Katie Sutton; Mason Weber, son of TJ and Carissa Weber; Rex Weber, son of Nick and Mary Beth Weber.

The Ironton Child Welfare Club established this program 60 years ago, and it remains the longest continuous project of the club. The Eddy Award was established to identify students who attain superior academic performance in the sixth grade.