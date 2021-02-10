Piketon’s FT shooting beats Pointers in OT

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PIKETON — Road games are always tough.

The South Point Pointers saw a 7-point lead vanish in the fourth quarter and then they lost 55-54 in overtime to the Piketon Red Streaks on Tuesday.

Despite the lead in the fourth quarter, it was the Pointers who were whistled for fouls as Piketon converted 8-of-10 free throws while the Pointers did not shoot a foul shot.

In overtime, the Pointers got a pair of baskets by Austin Webb but the Red Streaks connected on a 5-of-9 from the foul line to get the win.

For the game, Piketon was 22-of-30 from the line including 13-of-19 over the fourth quarter and overtime.

South Point (13-4) was just 6-of-9 from the foul line for the game and did not attempt a free throw after the third quarter.

Webb finished with 23 points to lead the Pointers. Nakyan Turner had 20 points, 3 assists and 4 steals while Darry Taylor had 8 rebounds and Jake Adams grabbed 6.

Levi Gullion scored 18 points, Chris Chandler had 15 and Tra Swayne added 10 for Piketon (14-5).

The Pointers were up 11-10 at the end of the first quarter as Turner hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Webb added 4.

Turner hit another trey and scored 7 more points in the second quarter with Webb making four shots for 8 points and the lead was 26-24 at the half.

Gullion hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points for the Red Streaks.

The Pointers pulled away to a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter as four different players scored and the defense held Piketon to just 2 baskets and 3-of-4 from the line.

But in the fourth quarter, Webb hit a trifecta and scored 5 points but Gullion and Chandler each hit 3-pointers as the Red Streaks went 8-of-10 at the line with Tra Swayne going 4-of-5 as he scored 6 points.

Gullion was 2-for-2, Kydan Potts 2-of-4 and Swayne 1-of-2 at the line to account for Piketon’s offense.

The Pointers’ Mason Kazee took an 8-footer that went in and out as the buzzer sounded..

South Point hosts Chesapeake on Friday.

South Point 11 15 13 11 4 = 54

Piketon 10 14 8 18 5 = 55

SOUTH POINT (13-4): Jake Adams 1 1 0-0 5, Nakyan Turner 5 2 4-5 20, Erikai Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 1 0 0-0 2, Darryl Taylor 1 0 2-4 4, Austin Webb 10 1 0-0 23, Malik Pegram 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-44 6-9 54. 3-pt goals: 4-18. Rebounds: 31 (Taylor 8, Adams 6, Kazee 5). Assists: 10 (Turner 3, Kazee 3, Webb 2). Steals: 10 (Turner 4, Webb 3). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Adams, Taylor. 26

PIKETON (14-5): Levi Gullion 3 2 6-8 18, Shane Leedy 2 0 3-4 7, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Tra Swayne 2 0 6-8 10, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 0 2-4 2, Chris Chandler 2 2 5-6 15. Totals: 9 5 22-30 55. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.