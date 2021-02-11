County at Level Two Snow Emergency; Vaccine clinic rescheduled

Lawrence County was at on a Level 2 Snow Emergency on Thursday, following a winter storm that passed through the region early in the morning.

“Some of the main thoroughfares that have been scraped and treated are in decent shape,” a social media post from Sheriff Jeff Lawless stated in the morning. “However, most secondary roads remain snow and ice covered, making driving conditions dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office said many roadways have fallen trees and debris on them from the ice storm.

“State and county road crews, as well as township trustees and fire departments, have been working diligently treating roadways, as well as working to cut these trees and clear them from the roadways,” the post stated. “Please use caution if you must be out on the roadways as the temperature is to remain near freezing or below today.”

Also related to the winter weather, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was scheduled for the South Point Board of Education offices for Thursday, was canceled.

“We are rescheduling for Monday, Feb. 15,” a Facebook post from the Lawrence County Health Department stated. “If you were on the schedule for today, please come at that time on Monday, or you may call to schedule for a different day/time, please call us. We apologize for any inconvenience.”