Editorial: Citation was right move

Over the weekend, investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Boomers Sports Bar in Ironton after they said they found the bar’s patrons and staff ignoring safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that a crowd of about 70 were packed together and maskless watching a band perform.

We understand that bars and restaurants are hurting during this time, and musicians have been struggling with the lack of live venues available, but the fact remains that we are in a national, state and city emergency and these rules are in place for a reason.

While it is alarming to hear of this citation and safety protocols being not being followed, it is good to know that the Highway Patrol is looking into such matters and that any who may needlessly endanger the public with possible spreader events are being held accountable.

While the end may finally be in sight as vaccinations are taking place around the nation, the danger remains and we would ask all businesses and the public to not let their guard down and please continue to observe the measures in place to prevent the virus’s spread by social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and avoiding crowd situations.

The more people act responsible in this critical time, the less harm there will be to others and, hopefully, the sooner we can have this entire situation behind us.