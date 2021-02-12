2021 NFL Draft Order

2021 NFL Free Agent Draft

At Cleveland April 29-May 1

First Round

W L T Pct

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 15 0 .063

2. New York Jets 2 14 0 .125

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston) 4 12 0 .250

4. Atlanta Falcons 4 12 0 .250

5. Cincinnati Bengals 4 11 1 .281

6. Philadelphia Eagles 4 11 1 .281

7. Detroit Lions 5 11 0 .313

8. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 .313

9. Denver Broncos 5 11 0 .313

10. Dallas Cowboys 6 10 0 .375

11. New York Giants 6 10 0 .375

12. San Francisco 49ers 6 10 0 .375

13. Los Angeles Chargers 7 9 0 .438

14. Minnesota Vikings 7 9 0 .438

15. New England Patriots 7 9 0 .438

16. Arizona Cardinals 8 8 0 .500

17. Las Vegas Raiders 8 8 0 .500

18. Miami Dolphins 10 6 0 .625

19. Washington Football Team 7 9 0 .438

20. Chicago Bears 8 8 0 .500

21. Indianapolis Colts 11 5 0 .688

22. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 .688

23. New York Jets (from Seattle) 12 4 0 .750

24. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 4 0 .750

25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams) 10 6 0 .625

26. Cleveland Browns 11 5 0 .688

27. Baltimore Ravens 11 5 0 .688

28. New Orleans Saints 12 4 0 .750

29. Green Bay Packers 13 3 0 .813

30. Buffalo Bills 13 3 0 .813

31. Kansas City Chiefs 14 2 0 .875

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 5 0 .688

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.