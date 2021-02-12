ARTS AND CULTURE: M. Brinston Berry

Genre Style:

Singer/Songwriter

Location:

Ashland, Kentucky

How did the project start?

This particular EP was borne from quarantine. I was laid off work in March and had more free time than I’m accustomed to. It seemed like a good time to get to work.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Melancholic, somber, and lugubrious

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

It always starts with a lyric. From there, I try to put the lyric to a melody, then melody to a chord progression. It almost never waivers. I’m not much of a musician, so I don’t write around interesting music. To the contrary the music is a platform for my lyrics.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I’ve tried to put more into the music. I’m trying to get better at layering and texture.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?

I try to keep my eyes and ears open for something that’ll translate well to the form of lyrical music

What about being an artist fills your cup?

It’s absolutely the creative process. What I enjoy most is the writing and recording process. I was recording, admittedly bad, original music long before I had a platform to share it.

Why should others take interest in the arts?

Any artistic expression, be it music, poetry, or physical art such as painting or sculpting, can be very therapeutic. It can be used to uplift or for solace. In a country where nearly everything is monetised, true artistic expression can cut through the noise of you know what you’re looking for.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

My advice to aspiring songwriters has always been to focus on finishing your songs. It sounds simple, but I’ve seen many with bits of songs scattered about. It’s hard to grow as a writer without finished prices to critique.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

I’m currently brainstorming my next project. There were some songs that didn’t make it on to this EP that I’m looking forward to recording. I’ve recently expanded my digital distribution and now can be found on all major streaming platforms.

How would you answer?

By height.