Warming shelters set up at two locations

The Lawrence County Health Department announced on Friday that warming shelters have been set up at two locations in the county

They advised that those seeking shelter must call to schedule in advance so the facility can be properly staffed, as these are faith-based locations. Address and instructions will be provided. Leave a voicemail and someone will call you back.

For Ironton and the western part of the county, call Eric Barnes at 740-442-7750, or First Baptist Church in Ironton from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 740-532-1240.

For Proctorville and the eastern part of the county, call New Hope United Methodist Church at 740-886-5311

These facilities are not providing transportation to the shelter.