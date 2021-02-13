Pointers keeping pace with win over Panthers

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers stayed on par for the Ohio Valley Conference championship as they defeated the Chesapeake Panthers on Saturday 70-44 in a lopsided affair.

Given that the Fairland Dragons win against Portsmouth, the Pointers will decide their fate in one final game as the two teams have one loss each in the conference.

South Point (13-4, 12-1) stunted four scorers in double digits. Austin Webb led the way with 15 points, Mason Kazee scored 14 points, and Darryl Taylor plus Xander Dornon scored 10 points each.

The young Panthers struggled to find baskets on the offensive end, but found promise in freshman guard Dannie Maynard. Maynard paced the team with 13 points off the bench.

The two teams were tied at 4-4 before South Point ran away with it on their way to a 14-0 run to close out the first quarter. Jake Adams scored 5 points in the quarter for the Pointers including a triple.

Maynard drilled two 3-pointers in the second quarter, but the Panthers struggled to contain Webb who exploded for 8 points to take a 39-16 lead into the break.

“We jumped on them pretty quick, but I felt like this was the first time we put a team away when we were supposed to. We took away their leading scorer and we hit some shots so I’m just proud of our guys,” said South Point head coach Travis Wise.

The third quarter was much like the first two as Kazee, who suffered from early foul trouble, scored 7 points and stretched the Pointer lead to 69-30.

Caleb Schneider, another Chesapeake freshman, played well in the second half as he scored all eight of his points. Nathan Cox added 11 points for the Panthers.

Chesapeake will host Coal Grove on Friday, while South Point travels to Fairland for the league title showdown.

Chesapeake 4 12 14 14 = 44

South Point 18 21 20 11 = 70

CHESAPEAKE (7-11, 4-9): Caleb Schneider 4 0 0-1 8, Nathan Cox 3 1 2-2 11, Levi Blankenship 1 0 2-2 4, Dannie Maynard 3 2 1-2 13, JD Daniels 0 0 1-2 1, Austin Henderson 0 0 2-4 2, Jacob Lemely 1 0 0-0 2, Ben Bragg 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 13 3 9-16 44. Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.

SOUTH POINT (13-4, 12-1): Jake Adams 1 2 0-0 8, Nakyan Turner 2 0 2-2 6, Mason Kazee 2 2 4-4 14, Darryl Taylor 5 0 0-0 10, Austin Webb 7 0 1-1 15, Malik Pegram 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ermalovich 0 1 0-0 3, Xander Dornon 2 1 3-4 10. Totals: 21 6 10-11 70. Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.