Trojans slip past Hornets in OT

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans kept opening the door for Coal Grove, but the Hornets couldn’t take advantage so Portsmouth won anyway.

The Trojans shot a dismal 6-of-26 from the foul line but still managed to escape with a 65-63 overtime win over the Hornets on Friday.

DeAndre Berry came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14 points to pace the Trojans (7-9, 5-7). Amare Johnson scored 11 points and Dariyonne Bryant added 10.

Coal Grove (6-8, 4-6) was led by Jarren Hicks with a game-high 19 points. Perry Kingery scored 14 and Trevor Hankins got 9.

The Hornets were playing without leading scorer Tait Matney again.

Portsmouth jumped in front 17-7 the first quarter as Berry hit a pair of 3-pointers, Drew Roe added another and Donovan Carr scored 4 points.

Kingery had 4 points and Braxton Horn hit a trey for the Hornets scoring.

The Hornets chipped away at the deficit as Hankins hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Hunter Staton added another triple and the lead was cut to 25-18 at the half.

Bryant scored 6 points as the Trojans were 2-of-6 from the foul line in the quarter.

Hicks took over in the third quarter with 8 points while Kingery and Hankins got 4 points each and the Hornets outscored the Trojans 21-11 to take a 39-36 lead.

Portsmouth rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force the overtime as Berry hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points, Roe had a trey and Johnson scored 5 points.

The Trojans were just 2-of-8 from the line in the quarter.

Hicks continued to keep the Hornets in the game with 7 points and Kingery had 5 while Horn drained another 3-pointer.

In overtime, Elijah Dillon hit a 3-pointer and Malachi Wheeler was 4-for-4 at the line for the Hornets, but Berry hit a trifecta, Devin Lattimore had 4 points and Miles Shipp scored 3 points as Portsmouth outscored Coal Grove 11-9.

The Trojans were 2-of-8 again from the foul line in the extra stanza.

Coal Grove will host Ironton on Tuesday in a league game.

Coal Grove 7 11 21 15 9 = 63

Portsmouth 17 8 11 18 11 = 65

COAL GROVE (6-8, 4-6): Malachi Wheelr 0 0 4-5 4, Jarren Hicks 9 0 1-3 19, Trevor Hankins 3 1 0-0 9, Hunter Staton 0 2 0-0 6, Elijah Dillon 0 1 0-0 3, Brayton Horn 1 2 0-2 8, Perry Kingery 6 0 2-4 14. Totals: 19 6 7-15 63. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Wheeler.

PORTSMOUTH (7-9, 5-7): Amare Johnson 3 1 2-4 11, Drew Roe 0 2 0-0 6, Dariyonne Bryant 4 0 2-10 10, Chris Duff 2 0 0-2 4, Read Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Donovan Carr 4 0 0-2 8, Daewin Spence 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, Miles Shipp 2 0 1-4 5, Devin Lattimore 3 0 1-4 7, Tyler Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, DeAndre Berry 1 4 0-0 14. Totals; 19 7 6-26 65. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Shipp.