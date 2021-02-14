Arts & Culture: M. Brinston Berry

How did the project start?

This particular EP was borne from quarantine. I was laid off work in March and had more free time than I’m accustomed to. It seemed like a good time to get to work.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Melancholic, somber, and lugubrious

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

It always starts with a lyric.

From there, I try to put the lyric

to a melody, then melody to a chord progression. It almost

never waivers. I’m not much of a musician, so I don’t write around interesting music. To the contrary the music is a platform for my lyrics.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I’ve tried to put more into the music. I’m trying to get better at layering and texture.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?

I try to keep my eyes and ears open for something that’ll translate well to the form of lyrical music

What about being an artist fills your cup?

It’s absolutely the creative process. What I enjoy most is the writing and recording process. I was